GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Priority Health works hard to bring their patients the best healthcare and expertise. Christina Barrington, Vice President of Pharmacy Programs at Priority Health, has been elected to serve as President elect of the 2023-2024 Board of Directors, for the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy. She will then serve as president of the board of directors in 2024-2025. You can read more about Christina’s achievement at Priority Health’s Website here.

