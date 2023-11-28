GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Priority Health’s mission is to improve the health and lives of Michiganders, inspire hope and save lives. The nationally recognized nonprofit health benefits company is furthering this initiative by making mental health support more accessible to the communities they serve through an innovative app.

Known as “myStrength by Teladoc Health,” the app features information, activities, and online services to help users (ages 13 and above) manage stress, reduce anxiety and improve their mood. The best part? It’s free to access until March 31, 2024.

Maranda recently met with Priority Health Clinical Program Specialists Becky Moorehead and Martha Velting to learn more about the app’s features and the benefits of using this online resource.

“One of the things that I really appreciate about the app is just the variety of topics that are included,” Velting said. “You can log in and do an activity where you’re reading about the different types of anxiety that people experience. You can listen to a mindfulness meditation around grief if that’s something that you’re going through. Or, do some journaling about an emotion that you’re experiencing.”

