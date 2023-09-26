GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- There are many reasons to love ArtPrize! As a community, we can support the works of talented local and international artists through downtown Grand Rapids and connect at unique spaces like the ArtPrize Oasis! Located at 555 Monroe, the oasis is a fun spot for guests to recharge, relax, and view unique art installations and activations.

Research has shown that viewing art can reduce stress and anxiety and increase our creativity—all benefits that Priority Health supports! They recently held an event at the oasis where many locals, dignitaries, and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II were in attendance.

“I am inspired to be here with ArtPrize. I appreciate being able to spend time with Priority Health–such an important institution and organization in the community, all about improving health outcomes, health access and health equity,” Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said. “I think art is healthy. Exposure to art is healthy, and experiencing art is healthy. It’s inspiring, and it reminds people of their humanity and their connection.”

Priority Health encourages the community to take charge of their health this season by enrolling in their health plans. Learn more information and find a health plan on Priority Health’s website here.

“We hope our members join us in becoming Priority Health friends and members, and we take great pride in taking really great care of our members, “Praveen Thadani, President/CEO of Priority Health, said. “We are here to help you in any way possible. Call us, reach out to us. We’ll help you make the best decision.”

Sponsored by Priority Health