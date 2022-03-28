GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In celebration of National Nutrition Month Priority Health is talking all about how to round out your child’s diet. It al starts with fruits, vegetables and setting an example of healthy, nutritious eating for your children. Tom Spring, Wellness Director at Priority Health gave us some realistic ways to incorporate these tips into your family’s lifestyle.
Does Priority Health offer any resources to help people make healthy food choices?
- Priority Health members have access to the Wellbeing Hub, with information and tools tailored to their specific health and wellbeing needs including the latest and greatest healthy recipes.
- Also, Priority Health’s ThinkHealth journal has great resources for nutrition and lifestyle tips to live a healthier you. You can find that at thinkhealth.priorityhealth.com.