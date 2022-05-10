GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Priority Health recently appointed Shannon Wilson as their very first Vice President of Population Health & Health Equity. Wilson has a rooted background in improving health care for vulnerable populations, specifically in her efforts for Black breastfeeding awareness.

This new position will be responsible for quality improvement for Priority Health’s Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial and Individual lines of business. Wilson will also oversee the development and execution of Priority Health’s population health and health equity strategy, while still maintaining her position as the executive director of the Total Health Care Foundation.

“I am honored to step into this role at Priority Health and I look forward to working alongside our incredibly talented team to ensure we are providing everyone with equitable access to care,” said Wilson. “Achieving health equity is not work that can be done overnight, or off the side of one’s desk, so as I step into this new role, I look forward to dedicating my time, effort and resources to this cause.”

Priority Health is looking forward to Wilson taking on this new role and meeting the need for health equity among their populations that need it most. For over 30 years Priority Health has been dedicated to providing quality health care to its community and with this new role they will be able to help get a better understanding of the vulnerable populations and meet their needs.