GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) -Summertime in West Michigan spells out bike riding. While you are having fun riding bicycles, your safety needs to be a top priority. Dr. James Forshee, Senior VP and Chief Medical Officer at Priority Health, shares easy bicycle safety tips.

The first thing to do before you go on a bike ride is to check your tire pressure. Also, wear a helmet and ensure the handlebars are tight on the bike. It’s also important to wear light, visible clothes and sunscreen. Additionally, when biking on the road, it is imperative to obey all traffic signs as they apply to bike riders.

Sponsor Priority Health