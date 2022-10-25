Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Good oral health is important especially in our kids and Dr. Rzeszutko from Priority Health has tips when it comes to oral health. As we head into the holiday season, we are going to be consuming a bit more sweets than we are used to, so it is important that we are brushing our teeth, flossing, and going to the dentist if we have an issue. Did you know that teeth develop before a baby is born and that dental care is recommended for newborns, with brushing starts at 6 months?

Oral health directly impacts our well being as our smile is one of the first thing people notice about us. How we feel about how others perceive us affects our overall wellbeing. Not only can oral health influence our health, but it also can be a warning sign for other ailments. For example, bad breath can be an early sign of a kidney dysfunction.

Right now, is a good time to think about Dental care as enrollment for healthcare opens this time of year. Priority Health offers many different options to make sure that your care matches you and your families’ individual needs. Plans offer anything from preventative care to more extended services. Priority Health offers several resources that are beneficial such as tips for healthy Halloween candy consumption if Medicare covers vision and dental and what you mouth says about your health.

