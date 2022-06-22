GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Summer is a busy time for families. While kids are out of school, it might be a good time to check in with your doctor. Maranda caught up with Dr. David Rzeszutko, Medical Director at Priority Health, who shares tips on preventative health, to keep our children and adolescents safe and healthy.

These preventative visits are generally lower stress and leave a positive feeling in your child or teen. Guidance prevention is important for adolescents to address difficult health issues, such as suicide prevention or substance abuse. Dr. David Rzeszutko’s biggest tip is to never hesitate to have preventative health visits.

