GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) In celebration of Women’s History month, the Detroit Pistons partnered with Priority Health to celebrate the Girls Dream Big Summit. The Summit took place at the Detroit Pistons Performance Center. The goal of the event was to show these girls many different career opportunities as well as giving them the encouragement to dream big.

Many local schools in the Detroit area were invited to the event. One school we talked with was Center Line Public Schools (CLPS). Christine Akroush is a Academy coach at CLPS and said that their big goal is to connect their students with careers as well as explore different careers. Especially ones that these girls never thought would be possible. Having a group of successful women to inspire and learn what is really like in the real world is invaluable.

The event started with a panel session that featured 5 distinguished women twho followed a variety of different career paths. Having encouraging events and having women come and speak that have done the things many girls want to do is very important so they can have role models. These women keep these girls’ hopeful for the future of employment opportunities for women. During the Summit the girls also got to learn how to dance from 2 members of the Detroit Pistons Dance team, play basketball and learn inspiration from these women in breakout sessions.

Priority Health has sponsored this event for several years. It is really important because it is part of being in the community and supporting girls’ as they become women. It is important that they really start to explore what they want to do. As well as what they are thinking about and dreaming about. No matter what career path these girls choose they left they summit feeling empowered and dreaming big.

Sponsor Priority Health