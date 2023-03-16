GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There is something special about how sports can bring the entire community together. Sometimes it can help us forget about our troubles and especially our differences. Priority Health works hard to support the community in not only affordable healthcare but supporting the next generation of dreamers. As part of the Girls Dream Big Summit those participating were also invited to see the Pistons play against the Chicago Bulls. The girls sat in a special section where they were acknowledged on the big screen. Maranda got to explore Little Caesars arena and all the excitement it offers to the community and to both home teams, the Detroit Pistons, and the Detroit Red Wings.

Maranda ran into former professional NBA basketball player and current Pistons TV announcer Greg Kelser. When asked for advice on dreaming big and making those dreams come true, Greg shared with us some words of wisdom on following your dreams. He said “Study, work hard, be passionate and try to find folks who are doing what you aspire to do. Learn as much as you can from them. Let them be your role models and most importantly listen.” While the Pistons may have ended up losing the game that day, there is a whole lot more to cheer for. Little Caesars arena is helping to connect the community and revitalize Detroit.

