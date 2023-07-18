GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Explore and learn this summer with free fun at your local library! Priority Health understands the importance of early childhood literacy and how crucial it is for cognitive development. That is why they are happy to support Maranda’s Summer Reading Club. It helps promote literacy for thousands of children in West Michigan every summer.

Maranda’s Summer Reading Club makes literacy fun! Kids can enjoy reading books all summer with free programs and awesome prizes such as tickets to the West Michigan Whitecaps, Air Zoo, John Ball Zoo and prizes from Meijer. You can sign up at your local library. Learn about the participating libraries here.

Sponsor Priority Health