GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Priority Health knows the importance of offering resources, education, and support when it comes to those who have been diagnosed with diabetes. Did you know that that 1 in 3 people either has diabetes or is at risk of developing diabetes? Looking ahead to the future, medical experts have projected 1 in 3 adults by 2050 will have diabetes and only 10 percent overall are aware of the risk of the diabetes. Priority Health itself has over 94,000 people with diabetes. Important things to remind yourself about diabetes is that it is not your fault and that many people are unaware that they are at a risk.

There are multiple reasons why the numbers are large according to Patrice Conrad, Diabetes specialist at Priority Health. She says a lot of the time diabetes goes undetected and not found until later phases. She also says our diet plays a big factor. We are now eating a lot more processed foods, such as pop and processed food, which can speed up the process of diabetes. There are some signs you can look for but for the most part diabetes is a silent disease. It is important that we are taking preventative measures as anyone can get be diagnosed with diabetes.

Priority Health offers a lot of different programs to help educate about diabetes. There are certain medicines you can take but the best thing you can do when it comes to maintain and preventing diabetes is to dedicate yourself. Priority Health offers ways to test your blood sugar, special diabetic shoes, and resources to help you or your loved one. Open enrollment has started for people who have Medicare and will go through December 7th. Open enrollment for individual health plans opens on January 15th.

Sponsor Priority Health