GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –On Saturday, April 30th 2022 Priority Health, Spectrum Health, Pine Rest, the Kent County Opioid Task Force and Families Against Narcotics Grand Rapids Chapter will partner together to collect unused and unwanted prescription drugs in an event to recognize Drug Take Back Day.

Community members can stop by either Priority Health Main Campus, 3111 Leonard St NE, Spectrum Health Healthier Communities (Widdicomb Building), 665 Seward Ave. NW, or Spectrum Health Medical Group South Pavilion (North Side of Building), 80 68th Street SE, in Grand Rapids to dispose of expired or other unwanted prescriptions. The collection will take place from 10AM to 2PM.

To learn more about this National Day or how you can get involved click here: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.