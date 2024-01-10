GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Here in West Michigan, there is a unique space for kids providing “good, clean fun” unlike none other in the country!

It’s the Children’s Healing Center (CHC), “the nation’s first year-round recreation facility providing social and emotional healing for kids with weakened immune systems and their families in a safe, clean environment.”

Since its inception in 2015, the Children’s Healing Center (CHC) has served over 2,800 kids and young adults (ages 0-26) and their families from West Michigan and beyond and has partnered with incredible community organizations such as Priority Health.

“We love this organization,” Shannon Wilson from Priority Health says. “First and foremost, you look at the smiles on those kids’ faces, and it’s hard not to believe in making play fun and safe. That’s really the beauty of this organization is that for kids who otherwise would not have safe play, this organization gives them the social and emotional support that is really necessary for key development long term,” Wilson adds.

Join Maranda as she visits the CHC to learn more about their state-of-the-art facility, Priority Health’s involvement and to hear how the center’s programs, amenities, and welcoming staff are making a positive difference in the lives of kids, young adults and families.

“We try to get here as much as we can, and we just love it,” a mother who frequently visits the CHC with her children says. “It’s been such a blessing to our family. It’s free, and we’re just so grateful to Priority Health and the Children’s Healing Center for making this possible, she adds.”

To learn more about the Children’s Healing Center, visit childrenshealing.org.

Sponsored by Priority Health