GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Priority Health has tips when it comes to dealing with High Blood Pressure. Dr. Rzeszutko, from Priority Health says that when it comes to high blood pressure, there are not a lot of symptoms. It is important that we fully understand blood pressure and why it is important to our health. A normal, healthy blood pressure is 140/90.

There are some things that we can do to prevent high blood pressure. Those things involve exercise and losing weight, quitting smoking, and avoiding high fat foods. It is important as we head into 2023 that we take ownership of our health. One of those ways is by making sure that we are getting our blood pressure checked on annual basis. Another is by going online to Priority health’s website and checking out all of the tips and resources they offer to help us maintain our health.

Sponsor Priority Health