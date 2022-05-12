GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A Glimpse of Africa is hosting a community event sponsored by our friends at Priority Health. This two-day African wellness fair is called Community Mental, general health & Wellness and will focus on the overall wellness of the African community. Topics will focus on encouraging healthy lifestyles, addressing mental health disparities, preventing diseases, connecting the African community to health and wellness resources.

The community can take part in this event Friday, May 13th and Saturday May 14th from 12PM to 6PM at Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation. This event is open to the public and more information can be found on their event page or by clicking here.