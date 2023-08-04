GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Maranda met with volunteers from Streams and Amway, who are teaming up to build a playground in the Townline area of southern Kent County. This initiative is being undertaken in partnership with KABOOM! as part of a nationwide campaign to address play space inequality.

To ensure the playground “sparks joy and fosters a sense of belonging,” furthering the mission of KABOOM!, children from Kentwood, Cutlerville and Wyoming shared their creative drawings with project organizers who incorporated their visions in their playground design.

Streams provides community members with access to healthy foods, community gardens, education and other essential resources. The creation of the playground supports the health of families in southern Kent County.

Amway supports our community in many ways and hopes the creation of the playground can give kids a space to play outside, have fun and develop healthy habits from Streams.