GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-The Pine Rest Rustic Market Thrift Store in Cutlerville is the perfect place for families to stock up on essentials and support the community. Pine Rest runs the thrift store, and 100 percent of proceeds go directly towards supporting Pine Rest’s Patient Assistance Fund. This fund supports families and individuals needing care at Pine Rest but who don’t have insurance or can’t pay their co-pays. It can be hard to ask for help, but Pine Rest doesn’t want to turn away anyone because of money.

The Pine Rest Rustic Market Thrift Store is celebrating a grand re-opening, doubling its space to sell more furniture, clothing, home goods and more. You can also find jewelry, toys, glassware, household items and more for great prices.

This market would not be possible without the volunteers that run the thrift store. It is rewarding to volunteer as an individual or even as a family. It is a wonderful way to meet new people and help the community. It is also very flexible with anyone’s schedule, as volunteers are only required to serve six hours each month. To become a volunteer, you can call the store and inquire about volunteering, learn more here.

The Pine Rest Rustic Market Thrift Store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is plenty of time to check out the thrift store and support the community. You can follow the store on Facebook for updates here.

