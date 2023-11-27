GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Social media is an interactive technology that can connect us to our inner circles, communities, and the world, but it can also pose risks to teens and youth.

According to Medical News Today, around 95% of young people between the ages of 13-17 use at least one social media platform, with more than one-third using social media nearly constantly.

While kids can have positive experiences on social media, it’s imperative to understand the downsides and how social media use can negatively affect their mental health and self-esteem, to name a few.

Dr. Heide Rollings from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services joins Maranda to share ways for parents and guardians to ensure kids are safe on social media, signs that kids are being affected, how to facilitate discussions on social media usage and healthy ways to navigate platforms.

To explore recommended youth and social media resources, visit Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services’ publications and additional expert tips at pinerest.org/youth-and-social-media/.

