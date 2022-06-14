GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We went to visit our friends at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services to check out their Rustic Market. The Rustic Market offers 6,000 square feet of bargain shopping with 100% of the store proceeds going directly to patient care through the Patient Assistance Fund. You can also get involved by donating gentle used items to their location by stopping by the East Entrance of the old barn and making a donation from 9am-6pm. Don’t forget to sign up for their Deals of the Day by visiting their Facebook page!

Pine Rest Rustic Market

389 68th Street SE (next to the Big Red Barn)

616-455-2522

Open Monday-Saturday from 9am-9pm

Facebook.com/RusticMarket

PineRest.com/Rustic-Market

Sponsored by Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.