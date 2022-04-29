GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Pine Rest recently brought on some new employees with four paws to their therapy team. In collaboration with Paws with a Cause, Pine Rest has developed and launched a new program for their inpatient units where the Paws’ team will visit Pine Rest 2-3x/week for 1-2 hours at a time.

This program was originally brought about by a Pine Rest intern that was conducting a final project on the impact of animal assisted therapy. Through this project, the collaboration with Paws with a Cause began. In October of 2021 a trial period began and the effects were so wonderful that the furry friends have been able to renew their contract. Pine Rest hopes to continue this program for years to come.