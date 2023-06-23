GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summertime is a time for joy and memories while many West Michigan kids are off for summer break. Maranda talked with Dr. Lisa Vroman Stokes, clinic manager at Pine Rest Forest Hills. She shared tips on how to make summer break a great and meaningful time as a family.

During the school year, it is easy for parents and kids to get lost in their hectic schedules. Summer break allows for a pause to connect with our kids. A great way we can embrace this pause is by spending quality time with one another. Quality time can be accomplished by taking planned technology breaks. For example, not allowing phones at the dinner table can encourage more conversations. Or planning specific days where your family can unplug can help you engage in more fun and quality family time.

Our children crave consistency in their lives. Another tip Dr. Lisa Vroman Stokes shared is having a soft schedule during the summer. Getting up at a scheduled time every day that allows flexibility can help our kids feel rested. Planning chores or tasks early in the day can also help manage family responsibilities.

