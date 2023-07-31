GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Summertime can be stressful for split and blended families. Pine Rest offers several helpful tips on ways to help navigate difficult situations while maintaining consistency. Maranda spoke with Dr. Lisa Vroman Stokes, Licensed Psychologist at Pine Rest, who provided tons of insight for families.

Dr. Stokes shared two areas of focus this summer that are helpful for split or blended families: advanced planning and respectful communication. Advanced planning helps prevent letdowns or conflicts that prevent us or our children from participating. It is also a planned event that gives our children something to look forward to. Respectful communication is vital for those moments when there is an event that a kid cannot attend.

Sponsor Pine Rest