GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With so much dark and violent news constantly occurring, we have to think especially about how that affects our kids. We often want to shield them from these topics but that may not actually benefit them in the long run. They may have questions they’re too afraid to ask or they may not know how to express their emotions and fears in a healthy way. It may be hard to talk to young children about such heavy topics but experts are saying that talking to them actually is far less dangerous than not saying anything at all. We talk to Jean Holthaus, LISW, LMSW at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services about how and when to have these conversations with your kids.

For more guidance on this topic, click here.

