GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — School is around the corner, and that can bring up feelings of fear and anxiety for some kids. We talked to our friends at Pine Rest about how to help your children with these feelings and fears.

Tips to help ease anxiety:

1. Encouraging statements

2. Listen to fears, validate and come up with a plan to manage fears

3. Practice their new routine

4. Make getting back-to-school supplies fun

5. Tour the new school, go to open houses and connect with familiar friends/peers before school starts

6. Discuss school rules and routines

7. Be mindful of your own (and another caregiver’s) reaction to back-to-school preparations and your child’s anxiety

For more tips and resources, visit PineRest.org/Back-To-School.

