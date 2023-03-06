GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Our children are experiencing some of the most stressful times to be a child. Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services has parents covered when it comes with dealing with a child that continues to show bad or negative behavior. Their Nurtured Heart Approach Class is a 6-session weekly class that’s objective is to looks at conventional methods of parenting and shows why these methods fail intense children. It will also enable a challenging child to use the intenseness in a positive or successful way.

In these sessions, Pine Rest can help parents learn how to inspire their kids to be the best versions of themselves. It will encourage parents to start looking at what they have control over. You can find out more about these classes as well as more about Pine Rest here.

