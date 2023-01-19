GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is celebrating 10 years of offering its unique and supportive Mother and Baby program. Being one of only a few places in the country to offer a program like this, the Pine Rest Mother and baby partial program focusses on helping mothers who experience perinatal mood and anxiety disorders as well as postpartum depression. What makes this program so unique is that moms can bring their babies with them while they receive treatment, instead of choosing between treatment and staying home with their baby. So far, over the past decade Pine Rest has helped over 1700 Moms right here in West Michigan!

One of the main reasons that this program continues to be successful is because of the people that work at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. The dedicated experts at Pine Rest are not only passionate about what they do but are passionate about Moms and their families who come to the program to be successful. Because of its success, Moms have helped the program take off by telling other moms through word of mouth about how the support and help they received at Pine Rest changed their lives.

There are some warning signs to look for in moms after their pregnancy. Right after you have a baby you do have significant hormonal fluctuations in the first few weeks after giving birth. It is important to monitor symptoms that can occur after 2 weeks of childbirth. These can come in the forms of overwhelming depression, loss of motivation, purpose, not wanting to get out of bed. If these symptoms persist over a period of time, it is important that you reach out for help. You can call Pine Rest if you are experiencing these symptoms for help. You can call 616.455.9200 or 800.7678.5500 for admissions into the mother and Baby Day Program. You can also find more information about the program and what it offers here.

