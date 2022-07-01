GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer is here, and there’s no better time of the year than now for kids to have the time of their lives! On Thursday, June 30, students at Marquette Elementary School in Muskegon did just that! Maranda and the crew joined Disney Princesses and a group of community partners to host the ultimate fun day for kids, “Maranda Park Party Recess.”

For one hour, students enjoyed interactive activities, a bounce house, an inflatable obstacle course and slide, a summer music playlist, and free ice cream before heading back into the classroom! They were even hooked up with a cool Maranda Park Party Recess Swag bag!

The joy on their faces was priceless, and these images speak for themselves! ABC 4 West Michigan Photographer Mike Buck captured all the action. View photos in the gallery featured below!