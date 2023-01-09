GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan want to stress the importance of dental care for babies. According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, it is important that we are taking our babies to the dentist either when their first tooth comes out or when they turn 1 year old. A common misconception is that you need a referral to come and visit a specialist like a pediatric dentist. While The Pediatric Dental Specialists of Southwest Michigan are specialists, they also offer primary care for your babies so they can see babies without a referral.

During a dental baby examine they will check the babies’ entire mouth and discuss things you can expect regarding their mouth and teeth. The Pediatric Dental Specialists of Southwest Michigan know it can be challenging to provide proper oral hygiene to a baby. They have a lot of tips and tricks to make brushing their teeth successful. They also can help to relieve some oral restrictions that can impact things like proper bottle feeding even being able to take a bottle. You can find more information about all the services The Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan offers here.

