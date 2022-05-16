GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In celebration of Children’s Dental Health Month that took place back in February, our friends from Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan launched a fun social media contest to “Adopt-a-classroom.” Anyone was able to participate in nominating a classroom for this fun contest and the winner was going to receive a fun surprise for Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie.

The contest recently ended and Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie had the hard decision of selecting the classroom that they would be adopting. They found the most deserving teacher and classroom to adopt at Buchanan Elementary in Grand Rapids. Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie said they had so much fun visiting Mrs. Doyle and Ms. Braun’s 1st grade classroom! They passed out bags full of goodies, spent some time talking about how important our teeth are and had some fun question/answer time at the end!

>>>Take a look to hear about why this classroom is so deserving of this nomination!