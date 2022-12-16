GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan are all about making kids feel happy and safe when it comes to dental care. Using the best technology Dr. Katie Swanson, Dr. Taryn Well, and Dr. Stephanie Kloostra, all work very hard to make an inviting and wonderful culture. One mother had a daughter who had a tongue tie, lip tie and buckle tie. She was having latching issues and with the help and expertise of Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan she was able to have those ties undone.

Patients feel comfortable when they arrive at the Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan. What sets pediatric dentist apart from other dentists is their specialized pediatric training they went to get their certification. They also specialize in dealing with children's special healthcare needs.

