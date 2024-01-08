GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- There are many questions parents or guardians may have regarding maintaining their child’s oral health, and luckily, board-certified pediatric dentists at Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan can answer all your lingering questions!

During an informative segment, Dr. Katie, Dr. Stephanie, and Dr. Taryn share helpful dental care tips and information related to thumb sucking, bad breath, teething and toothpaste.

Thumbsucking: While common in infants and young children, thumbsucking can cause significant growth and development concerns. It can be a tough habit for kids to stop, but most children reduce or stop this habit around age 4. If you are concerned about your child’s thumbsucking, Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan recommend talking with your child’s healthcare provider or dentist.

Bad Breath: If your child has bad breath, it may result from several factors. Common causes of bad breath are related to oral hygiene and bacteria on the tongue, reflexes, congestion, or common colds. Tips for improving bad breath include practicing good oral hygiene, using mouthwash, and kid-safe toothpaste with fluoride.

Teething: Is there a normal time for your child to develop teeth? Typically, teeth come in around 3-4 months, and for some infants, 14-15 months. While tooth development differs, teething may cause children to feel irritable, desire to chew, and have tender gums, to name a few. Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan advises parents to give kids safe items to bite, massage gums with a clean finger, and address additional problems and concerns with their child’s healthcare provider.

Toothpaste: Regarding toothpaste, Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan recommend using kid-safe toothpaste containing fluoride because it helps reduce acid release from bacteria that can cause cavities. Talk with your dentist to review recommended toothpaste brands.

For more information on dental hygiene tips for kids, visit www.pdsofwestmi.com.

