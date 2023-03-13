GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Calling all Heroes! Paw Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is coming to the DeVos Performance Hall on March 14th and 15th. They have an all-new adventure that is sure to have the entire family singing, laughing, and sitting on the edge of their seats. This interactive new story features all new songs but still has all of your favorites and you are sure to see a lot of familiar faces. Kids are encouraged to sing and dance at their seat as they will all become honoree members of the Paw Patrol.

Paw Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” follows an all-new adventure where Ryder and the Paw Patrol pups have to save the day. Mayor Humdinger cloned a robo dog that causes chaos to happen all over. It is up to Ryder and the Paw Patrol to save the day and learn to be a top hero. Tickets are still available. You can learn more information about Paw Patrol, as well as ticket information here.