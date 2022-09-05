GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferry Elementary School and Voyager School in Grand Haven gave their students a unique learning opportunity through a community outreach program. The schools partnered with local businesses to be able to elevate their kids learning as well as give back to the community. The schools received a High Impact Leadership Project grant which focusses on leadership and developing literacy success in young readers. With the grant, staff were able to be trained to help bring learning into the community and outside of the classroom.

A lot of work and collaboration went into the creation of this grant. Ottawa Area District schools staff partnered with Western Michigan University, Grand Valley Sate University’s MiSTEM Network, the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Districts’ General Education Leadership Network. The chamber of commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg, and many local businesses. This was all to give students at Ferry and Voyager schools a chance to put their learning in action in the community.

An example of some of the learning these students can engage in is when a group of students visited City Farmer Lawn and Landscape. There they learned about plants native to Michigan that support Butterflies. This trip was conjoined with an in class learning about invasive species and how they impact local parks. After that, students went to a local park to remove invasive plants and replace them with native ones. This learning partnership not only benefits the students with hand on learning but is also a nice way to help give back to the community.

