GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Maranda kicked off summer with her Park Party Recess at West Elementary School in Holland. What many kids thought would be just another day at summer school turned out to be one of the best days of the summer, and, arguably, the entire year. Kids running out onto the playground were met with inflatables provided by ACP entertainment, a food truck from Meijer handing out delicious treats, and, of course, we cannot forget the princesses at today’s Park Party Recess. Stay tuned because Maranda will be making stops at other schools for Park Party Recess this summer.

Sponsored by Doing More. Together

Sponsored by Ferris State University