GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Maranda wants to celebrate more winners of her Park Party Recess Unboxing Blitz! A very special congratulations to Isabella, Landon and Gabriella from Fruitport. They unboxed a lot of fun prizes, including a squishy llama, puzzles, games, a bubble maker and many other unique items.

Best of all was what they uncovered inside a smaller box! There were passes to Berlin Raceway, the Grand Rapids Public Museum, Air Zoo, Craig’s Cruisers, The Gilmore Car Museum, and gift cards to Meijer and Biggby Coffee.