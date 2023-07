GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — It is time to announce another Maranda’s Park Party Recess Unboxing Blitz contest winner. Congratulations to 6-year-old Zayden who got to unbox many great prizes.

Some of the prizes included a $100 Meijer gift card, passes to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, Air Zoo, Craig’s Cruisers and more. What made this Unboxing Blitz even more special is that it included four tickets to Broadway Grand Rapids for “Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical.”