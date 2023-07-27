GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Just like that, the Maranda Park Party Recess has ended for the season, but not before over 800 students enrolled in summer programs at Kentwood Public Schools got to enjoy some outdoor fun!

Excitement and giggles filled the air, and smiles were infectious as kids had a blast, participating in hands-on activities, playing on colorful inflatables provided by ACP Entertainment, meeting with princesses and local partners, having delicious treats from Meijer to cool off in the summer heat, singing along to summer hits spun by DJ Redd, and went home with a swag back loaded with kid essentials-cool prizes and school supplies!

Maranda and the crew gave viewers a glimpse of all the fun during multiple segments. Watch them here!

ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck was also in attendance and provided awesome photos from Thursday’s event. View the images in the slideshow gallery below!