GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Maranda’s Park Party Recess has hit the road again! On Thursday, July 20, the WOODTV 8 and ABC 4 crew visited Milwood Elementary School in Kalamazoo to surprise students with the ultimate fun day!

For one hour, kids jumped, climbed and played on inflatables provided by ACP Entertainment! They were also able to meet princesses and Spiderman, dance to fun music played by DJ Redd, cool down with sweet treats and beverages provided by Meijer, Country Fresh and BIGGBY COFFEE, enjoy delicious grilled hotdogs and interact with more of Maranda’s phenomenal partners.

Check out all the fun by viewing photos provided by Mike Buck below and watch a recap of the Park Party Recess here.