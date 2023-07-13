GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The summer fun continues! On Thursday, Maranda brought her Park Party Recess to Washington Heights United Methodist Church in Battle Creek. Students at Battle Creek Public Schools were surprised when realizing an entire party was thrown just for them.

The Park Party Recess included inflatable games from ACP entertainment, sweet treats from Meijer, and an awesome swag bag filled with prizes the kids got to walk away with. Not only did the students enjoy playing the games, but they also loved interacting with the Park Party staff.

Giving these students much-needed attention helped keep their smiles big and wide all party long.

Stay tuned to see where Maranda takes her Park Party Recess next!