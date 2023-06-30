GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Maranda brought her Park Party Recess indoors at Muskegon Public Schools! These students had no clue that recess would be so much fun with inflatables, ice cream sandwiches, smiles and games. Thursday’s event is sure to be a recess they will never forget. We would like to thank everyone who worked hard to create this great experience for these kids.

Another amazing aspect of having the Park Party Recess indoors was Fifth Third Bank and Meijer’s contribution of one thousand dollars to Muskegon Public Schools. It is extraordinary seeing how many community members came together to support these young students!

