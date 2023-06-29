GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Maranda had so much fun today, surprising students at Muskegon Middle School in celebration of her second Park Party Recess of the year! After being anchored down for most of the day, these students felt reenergized from having one hour to forget about summer school. It’s a reminder to students that they are loved and not forgotten. Met with smiles, games, treats and love, this is the heart of what Maranda’s Park Party Recesses are all about!

