Maranda and the Park Party team surprised Great Lakes Elementary in West Ottawa with a park party recess. The kids were amazed as they got to enjoy inflatable slides, fun houses, foods, princesses, dancing to music, giveaways and a whole lot more. While the Park Party Recesses are not open to the public, this new format helps to support children in our community. These events are made possible by great community partners like Meijer, Biggby, Milk Means More, Priority Health, Fifth Third Bank and others.

>>>Take a look at all the fun!