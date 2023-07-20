GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — It was a day full of surprises and fun for the students at Milwood Elementary School when Maranda’s Park Party Recess showed up. Students let go of their worries for an hour and had a blast with Maranda.

There were inflatables, games, princesses and ice cream. Teachers and volunteers helped out, and members from the Kalamazoo Public Schools food services team fed the kids, grilling up some delicious lunches.

Stay tuned to see where Maranda will bring her Park Party Recess next.

