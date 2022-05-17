GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Maranda is ringing the recess bell as she brings the 2022 Park Party season to summer school programs across West Michigan. This summer Maranda and the Park Party team are bringing the fun directly to five school districts to create impactful events for students attending summer school.

Park Party Recess will have all the traditional elements of Maranda’s historic Park Party concept such as large-scale inflatable attractions, princess and superhero meet and greets, free food, treats and more! While the parties are not open to the public this new format brings the parties to the heart of our communities, our schools.

“The mission of Park Parties has always been to bring a day of free fun to the children of West Michigan,” said, Maranda. “We are so excited to work with local school districts and our generous partners to meet kids where they are at and bring an unforgettable afternoon of free fun directly to their playground.”

Maranda and the Park Party team will host Park Party Recess at five locations this summer during June and July. Locations include Wyoming, Muskegon, Battle Creek, Holland, and Kalamazoo. These are event are made possible with the support of great community partners like Meijer, Biggby, Milk Means More, Priority Health, Fifth Third Bank and others.

Maranda is also kicking off an epic summer giveaway to give every kid in West Michigan a chance to win some great summer fun! Maranda has partnered with Craig’s Cruisers to give 8 winners the ultimate Craig’s Cruisers experience with their family and friends! Contest details will be announced when the contest kicks off in early June! Stay tuned for details!

