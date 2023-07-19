GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- We have exciting news to share! We have another Maranda Park Party Unboxing Blitz contest winner. Congratulations to 4-year-old Luna from Portage, MI!

Luna was quite overwhelmed by all the prizes inside. With a punch, Luna ripped into the box, pulling out fun prizes like a super bubble maker, a kid’s table and a chair set. Other great prizes included a $100 gift card to Meijer, passes to Craig’s Cruisers, passes to Air Zoo and admission to the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

With a smile and lots of energy, Luna was more than happy to share her gratitude with Maranda, and you can join in on the fun! There is still time to enter Maranda’s Park Party Unboxing Blitz contest, now through July 24. Click here to enter.