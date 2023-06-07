GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) – For 15 years, ACP Entertainment has been bringing fun to families across Michigan. Ryan Strayhorn started the business at 15 years old with a vision to provide entertainment and lots of smiles to local communities. In those 15 years, ACP Entertainment has serviced over 7,000 events in Grand Rapids, Lansing, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Detroit and more. Between inflatables, carnival rides, catering, arcade games and more, ACP Entertainment has something for every budget, whether big or small.

While Ryan was in middle school, he established his business idea after creating balloon animals for school carnivals and picnics. He tried to convince his parents to rent inflatables, but they declined. After a year and a half of persistence, Ryan and his father began renting inflatables, and the rest was history.

When Maranda asked Ryan what fuels him to put in the effort and continue to make lasting memories, he says that he has a passion for great family entertainment. He said this directly comes from his love for Disney. Ryan loves how the magic of Disney brings families together and how there is so much to learn from their stories.

Ryan keeps high standards just like Disney when it comes to his equipment and staff. All of his staff are professional and friendly. All the attractions are brand new or recently refurbished. Learn more information about ACP Entertainment and how to book your next big family fun event here.