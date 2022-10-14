Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Wedgwood Christian Services and Priority Health have come together to help families in our community when it comes to anxiety and depression. More than ever, many are worried and uncertain about what tomorrow holds. Wedgwood and Priority Health both offer several resources to their patients when it comes to dealing with anxiety and depression. They want you to know that you are not alone in you struggle and that they are here to help.

Wedgwood Christian Services offers services for all ages and offers treatment for anxiety through no wait psychiatry and therapy for its members. Wedgwood believes that everyone should be open and able to talk about their mental health concerns. If you have never experienced anxiety but have noticed a change in how you feel you may have an anxiety disorder. There are different screening tools that can be used to detect anxiety.

One that Priority Health uses is a diagnostic tool called the GAD-7 or generalized anxiety disorder 7. This tool helps aid diagnosis of anxiety disorder by rating the severity using a scale. Priority Health features a number on the back of their health card that offers 24-hour, 7 day a week medical help. Experts are waiting to assist with any issue no matter how big or small. Priority Health members also have access to myStrength, a self-help virtual tool. Self-care and coping skills are critical to mental health and well-being.

Sponsor Wedgwood Christian Services

Sponsor Priority Health