Nitro Circus is coming to LMCU ballpark on September 1st for their “The Good, the bad and the rad” tour. Get ready for a night full of excitement with incredible action sports that feature lots of crashes as these athletes push themselves to the limit. Tickets start at 39 dollars and there is even a special section that you can sit in and be part of the action. You can find ticket and event information here.

Beaver Fleming is one of the stars of Nitro Circus and has been skating for the Circus for 10 years. Overall, he has been skating for 18 years, taking a passion for skating early in life. He said it takes passion, perseverance, and hard work to achieve where you want to be in life. Beaver stressed the importance of wearing a helmet while skating. He said everyone on Nitro Circus wears a helmet to protect themselves during their daring stunts.

What is sweeter than cool tricks and stunts? How about a new Girl Scout Cookie flavor? The Girl Scouts have announced their latest cookie flavor, Raspberry Rally. But you will have to wait a bit as the cookie will become available on December 16th, online only. The cookie is thin and crisp with raspberry infused flavor like a thin mint with raspberry filling.

