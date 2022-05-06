GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is National School Food Hero Day, and schools across the U.S. are celebrating all the heroes in their cafeterias.

Milk Means More and No Kid Hungry have once again come together to honor a very special West Michigan School for their efforts in feeding their students year round. Kenowa Hills High School has been recognized for delivering exceptional breakfast service to their high schoolers and to acknowledge these efforts Milk Means More and No Kid Hungry have awarded their food service staff for all the extraordinary work they have been doing.

